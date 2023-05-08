Students told to download Admission Ticket for CET-2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) stated on Monday that eligible candidates to appear for CET-23 scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21 can download the Admission Ticket and Instructions by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in.

In a press release, Ramya, ED, KEA, has informed candidates to verify the details printed on the admission ticket and appear for the CET-2023 examination in the centre specified on the admission ticket. She has also instructed students to adhere mandatorily to the mentioned guidelines/procedures therein.

As per the directions of the Government, KEA is conducting CET-2023 on 20 May and 21 May for admission to professional courses such as Engineering, Farm Science, Veterinary, B.Sc. (Nursing) etc. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on 22 May.