Submission of documents to be made in SROs

Bengaluru: roperty fraud cases are increasing day by day. Cases of cheating by giving fake documents to someone else’s property, duplicating personal documents and claiming to be the heir are coming to light. In this backdrop, the revenue department has come forward to put a stop to this, Kaveri-2 has been implemented in all sub-registrar offices for property safety, from now on all the property owners have to provide one of these 3 documents: Aadhaar, Passport, PAN.

Speaking to reporters at Vikasasoudha, the Revenue Minister Krishnabyre Gowda said that few are cheating by giving fake documents to someone’s property. They cheated by claiming they are the heir by copying the personal document, this is a systematic robbery. There have been complaints about this. Three documents to be submitted in all sub-registration offices from Tuesday. He informed that one of these 3 documents should be given: Aadhaar, Passport, PAN.

‘We have implemented Kaveri-2 in all sub-registration offices. The appointment system was not properly followed and there was crowding. Henceforth we have made appointment system mandatory. There are 257 sub-registration offices in the state, 50 offices are crowded. Rest of the sub-registration offices are not crowded. As all these are in urban areas, the space is also less. There is no pressure of work in sub-registration offices in rural areas’. He said that from September 2, registration can be done by going to any sub-registration office in the respective district.This works to bring trust in the system and security to property owners. The minister appealed to the public not to think of it as an inconvenience.