  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Sudha Murty cautions against fake videos falsely using her image

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 11:38 AM IST
Sudha Murty cautions against fake videos falsely using her image
X

Bengaluru: Rajya Sabha member, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty on Wednesday cautioned against fake videos circulating online that falsely use her image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments.

She said, these are "deepfakes" created without her knowledge or consent. I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent," Murty said.

Tags

Sudha Murtydeepfake warningOnline fraudmisinformationCelebrity impersonation scamDigital safety awarenessAI-generated fake videos
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

YouTube to Let Creators Make AI ‘Digital Twins’ for Shorts, Focuses on Labels and Quality Control

YouTube plans AI-powered digital twins for creators, enabling synthetic Shorts while promising transparency, quality control, and stronger safeguards.

YouTube to Let Creators Make AI ‘Digital Twins’ for Shorts, Focuses on Labels and Quality Control

National News

More
Share it
X