Sudha Murty cautions against fake videos falsely using her image

Bengaluru: Rajya Sabha member, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty on Wednesday cautioned against fake videos circulating online that falsely use her image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments.

She said, these are "deepfakes" created without her knowledge or consent. I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent," Murty said.