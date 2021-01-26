Sumalatha Blames Illegal Mining For Shivamogga Quarry Blast

Sandalwood actress and Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh has reacted to the tragic incident that occured in Hunasodu village on thme outskirts of Shivamogga district.

A severe explosion of gelatin sticks that was being carried for the use at quarries resulted in the deaths of several labourers which has shocked the country.

The mishap occured on January 21. It is known that ministers, legislators, and government officials including leaders of the opposition visited the place of the incident to take stock of the situation.

The Public are expressing their outburst alleging that illegal mining is the cause of this mishap. Sumalatha has cautioned saying that this incident should ring the warning bell for illegal miners. "I am very much pained after knowing about the incident at Shivamogga. The time has come to put an end to illegal mining. This tragedy at Shivamogga has brought a lot of grief and pain to the people. I pray for the peace of those innocent souls who lost their lives. This has happened due to irresponsible act of illegal miners. Whatever legal action we may take we cannot get back those innocent lives," stated Sumalatha. "This is the reason why I am raising my voice against illegal mining in Mandya district. This incident must act as a warning bell for all illegal miners. Most of the times these illegal miners have the support of local politicians, and officials. The Government has to instruct all the district commissioners to initiate action against all the illegal miners," added Sumalatha.

Sandalwood actor Sudeep who also tweeted about the tragedy, has expressed his grief over the incident. "Let the souls of the people who lost their lives rest in peace. Every life is precious..... Let the government take suitable action... First become a human being," thus stated Kichcha Sudeep.

A lot of gelatin sticks exploded when it was being transported by a lorry. About 8 people lost their lives. The lorry was smashed into pieces. The window panels of many buildings were shattered in the incident. The walls were left with cracks. The explosion sound was heard at a range of about 100 kilometres!