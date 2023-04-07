Superstar Yash declines requests for campaigning

Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Yash has declined offers from politicians from parties in Karnataka to take up campaigning for candidates ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, according to sources close to him.

Yash is very popular throughout the state and BJP, Congress and JD(S) have been continuously approaching him to rope him as a star campaigner. However, Yash is focussing on his future project and rejected all offers by politicians.

In the last Assembly elections, Yash had campaigned for a few candidates. He, along with Kannada superstar Darshan, had camped in Mandya and campaigned till the last day and ensured victory of independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh against grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda in Parliamentary elections.

Sources stated that Yash is finalising the movie and an announcement will be made by the end of this month. Reputed Telugu producer Dil Raju had claimed that he is making a film with Yash. Similarly, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has decided not to campaign for any political party.