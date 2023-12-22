Surjewala berates Modi government

Bengaluru: Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, has berated the Modi government at the centre stating that the government was solely responsible for the ‘forced retirement’ of Sakshi Malik Indian Wrestling Olympian. Surjewala in a statement on his X handle, steed that , “Sakshi Malik's retirement is a dark chapter in the country's sports history. "Her tears are a testimony to the shame of the Modi government," he said.

“Sakshi Malik became the first female wrestler to win an Olympic medal. Her tearful and forced retirement is a dark chapter in Indian sporting history. Every tear that falls from the eyes of a farmer's daughter is a testimony to the shame of the Modi government. "BJP's slogan is to make girls cry, torture them and keep them at home," said Surjewala.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik broke down in tears as she announced her retirement from the sport of wrestling, soon after Sanjay Singh, a close friend of former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, was elected as the federation's new president.