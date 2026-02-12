Survey identifies 23,395 former Devadasis in state

According to a survey conducted across 15 districts in Karnataka, a total of 23,395 women have been officially registered as former Devadasis. The survey report has recommended that the government announce a special rehabilitation package to support these women and their families.

Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar submitted the report, prepared by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The survey covered the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ballari, Vijayanagara, and Belagavi.

One of the major recommendations in the report is to remove the mandatory requirement of mentioning the father’s name in school and college records as well as in various application forms. Since a large number of women affected by the Devadasi system belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the report suggests introducing special scholarship schemes. These would provide educational and financial assistance, access to residential school facilities, and support for appearing in competitive examinations through dedicated training programs.

To strengthen rehabilitation efforts, the survey recommends extending healthcare benefits under various government schemes, including the issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards. It also proposes skill development training and financial assistance for income-generating activities to help former Devadasis achieve economic independence. Training programs in agriculture, animal husbandry, and allied sectors have also been suggested to improve livelihood opportunities.

The survey gathered detailed information about three generations of Devadasi families, assessing their social status, education levels, employment, land ownership, skills, income, pension benefits, and other relevant details.

The primary objective is to bring former Devadasis into the social mainstream and ensure their overall welfare. The data was collected using a web application developed by the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS).

According to the report, the highest numbers of registered former Devadasis were found in Bagalkote (4,189), Vijayanagara (3,876), Belagavi (2,649), Koppal (2,469), and Ballari (2,333). Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar stated that the government will take necessary steps based on the survey findings to support and uplift the affected women.