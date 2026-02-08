Suspected terrorist lodged in jail dies due to illness

Bengaluru: A suspected terrorist, who was lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, died at Victoria Hospital late on Friday night due to prolonged illness, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Pasha (47), an accused in the 2020 Suddaguntepalya explosives case. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) six years ago and had been in judicial custody since then.

According to prison authorities, Pasha had been suffering from serious health issues for the last six months. He reportedly had chronic low blood pressure and high sugar levels, along with other medical complications. As his condition deteriorated, jail officials shifted him to Victoria Hospital for advanced treatment.

Despite continuous medical care, his health failed to improve and he passed away late on February 6, hospital sources confirmed. “Sadiq Pasha was under regular medical observation. When his condition worsened, he was immediately admitted to Victoria Hospital. Unfortunately, he did not respond to treatment,” a senior jail official said.

Pasha was one of the key accused in the sensational Suddaguntepalya case, in which explosives and related materials were allegedly stored illegally. The case was initially registered by the local police in 2020 and was later taken over by the NIA considering its serious nature.

Following a detailed investigation, the NIA had arrested six suspects, including Pasha, for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities. Since his arrest, he had remained in Parappana Agrahara prison as an undertrial prisoner.

Authorities said all necessary legal procedures following his death are being carried out. Post-mortem formalities are underway at Victoria Hospital, and his family members have been informed.

Prison officials maintained that he was given proper medical attention at all stages. “There was no negligence. He was treated as per medical advice and shifted to hospital whenever required,” an official clarified.

Further procedures, including handing over the body to relatives after legal formalities, are being conducted as per rules. The exact medical cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report, sources added.