Suspension of MPs is murder of democracy: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opined that the suspension of a large number of MPs in the Parliament is murder of democracy.



The CM was responding to the media's question in Mysore and said that view of the opposition should be heard in a democracy. MPs come to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly by the mandate given by the people. Nobody including the Speaker can take away their rights.

Never in the history of the Lok Sabha have such a large number of MPs were suspended. This is murder of democracy. The central government is neither respecting the democracy nor the sentiments of the people. People will take the right decision during Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Decision in INDIA meeting:

Responding about the decision of proposing Mallikarjuna Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate, the CM said that these decisions are taken in the meeting of INDIA.

Reacting to the BJP's criticism of traveling in a luxury plane with Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Chief Minister said that let them ask Narendra Modi how does he travel.