Swift police action saves two in suicide attempt case
Mangaluru: A coordinated late-evening police operation in the city on Monday averted a potential tragedy, with officers rescuing a 35-year-old man and his four-year-old daughter after he allegedly attempted to end both their lives following a domestic dispute.
The man, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Ambika Nagar under Kavoor police limits, had reportedly become emotionally distressed after an argument with his wife. In a state of despair, he took his daughter to the Tannirbhavi seashore and recorded a video declaring his intention to die by suicide. The recording, shared in a relatives’ WhatsApp group, captured the child pleading, “Please don’t die, Appa,” triggering immediate alarm among family members.
The video reached Panambur police around 7 p.m., prompting officers to launch a search operation. The police first checked Panambur Beach and later expanded their search to the Tannirbhavi coastal stretch, but were unable to trace the duo. With assistance from cybercrime authorities, Rajesh’s mobile location was tracked to Shantinagar in Kavoor.
On receiving the alert, Panambur personnel coordinated with the Kavoor Police Station and proceeded to the identified residence. The house was found locked from inside. Police forced entry and found Rajesh allegedly preparing to harm himself and the child. The officers intervened in time, preventing the act. The father and daughter were subsequently handed over to the Kavoor police.