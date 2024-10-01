Symposium Highlights the Importance of Nutritional Therapy in Health and Illness

Mangaluru: Nutrient intake is crucial for maintaining health, but external factors such as public policy and modern lifestyle choices are impacting the traditional food habits of India, said Prof. P.L. Dharma, Chancellor of Mangalore University. Speaking at the International Symposium on "Comprehensive Nutritional Therapy in Health and Illness," Prof. Dharma emphasized the shift in food systems, where food choices are increasingly influenced by political and commercial forces rather than personal preference or health needs.

The symposium, organised by Alva’s Education Foundation in association with the Mangalore Unit of IAPEN India, saw participation from health experts, educators, and students. The event took place at the V.S. Acharya Hall, Alva's College, Vidyagiri, and focused on the growing disconnect between traditional diets and modern consumption habits.

Prof. Dharma raised concerns about the influence of multinational food delivery aggregators on daily diets, stating, "In the past, our elders stayed healthy with simple, home-cooked meals like porridge. Today, junk food dominates, with over 2,400 delivery boys catering to this demand in Mangaluru alone. These companies are growing at a rate of 12.5% annually, shaping what people eat."

He further critiqued the modern saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," calling it a myth and advocating instead for traditional home-cooked meals as the path to better health. "No one can protect us as much as we protect ourselves," he added.

Dr. P.C. Vijayakumar, President of IAPEN India, also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of maintaining health through proper nutrition. "With economic development comes a lifestyle change, and unfortunately, unhealthy dietary habits follow. We must be mindful of what we consume to live a healthy life," he said, lamenting the decline in home cooking.

Alva’s College Principal, Dr. Kurian, expressed concern about the unhealthy ingredients that dominate young people's diets today. "Chemical-laden and fried foods have become popular, filling our stomachs with harmful substances," he remarked.

The symposium featured four scientific sessions, with resource persons from Sri Lanka, Dubai, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipal. Around 500 participants from various parts of India attended, including experts and students keen on understanding the role of nutrition in health and illness.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony graced by Viveka Alva, Trustee of Alva's Education Foundation. The symposium's organizing committee included IAPEN Mangalore Unit President Vasudeva Bhatt, who delivered the welcome address, and Mrs. Venkataraman, Vice President of IAPEN India, among other dignitaries.

The discussions underscored the urgent need to return to traditional, nutritious diets while balancing modern conveniences, with a call to raise awareness about the impact of public policy and corporate influence on food choices in India.