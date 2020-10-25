Tableau on coronavirus to be special attraction at jumbo savari

Mysuru : Dasara jumbo savari procession on Monday this year will be simple, but it is not going to lose its gaiety or miss on any details of the tradition. Besides veteran elephant Abhimanyu carrying golden howdah, this year's another major highlight during the procession will be the tableau on Coronavirus.

With just a day to go for Dasara jumbo savari procession, about 25 artists were seen giving final touch to two tableaux which will be part of this year's procession. The artists have been designing tableaux at Dasara exhibition ground for the past one week.

As many as 15 artists led by Mahadev, Yogesh, Bhangi are coming up with tableau of health department on Coronavirus. The tableau depicts a female doctor wearing a mask protecting all the people in her hands.

They have also come up with several miniature dolls to create awareness on the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, cleaning hands. The tableau is also offering tributes to corona warriors.

Also as many as 10 artists led by Madhusudan S were seen giving final touches to another tableau of Mysuru Dasara procession, the 'Aane Gaadi' (elephant cart) which will carry 15 musicians of Carnatic police band. Mysuru Palace board is getting this tableau done.

Artists Madhusudan who is designing this tableau has done Bachelor of Fine Arts from Vyjayanthi School of Art. And he has been designing Dasara tableaux for the past 12 years and his tableaux on Himavad Gopalswamy hills, Janapada siri sambrama (goravara kunitha) have bagged first prizes in the past Dasara jumbo savari processions.