Taking law into one's hands will not be tolerated: Basavaraj Bommai

Udupi: 'Ours is a government formed according to the Constitution. We are working with the spirit of law, order and equality. There is no problem in spreading one's thoughts. But the government will not tolerate if one takes law into one's hands or indulges in violence'. This message has been sent very clearly by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons at the Udupi helipad, CM Bommai said, 'Our government is functioning according to the laws. It is our duty to protect the law.'

Replying to a question about Hindu Task Force being formed in Mangaluru against love jihad, Bommai said, ' There are laws to deal with everything. Some of these laws were passed by the previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules.'

Reacting to Opposition's charge that the Chief Minister has turned dumb on the developments happening in the State, Bommai said, "My actions are speaking. We should not speak. Our work should speak. We know what decisions should be taken and what action to be taken at what time. I need not learn any lessons from them. These are the people who dropped cases at the government level against those who were facing direct charges of murder. Where was their duty consciousness then?" Bommai asked.

"Ours is a peaceful progressive State. We know how to protect this State. We will show it through our deeds," Bommai said. Replying to a question about Siddaramaiah's statement, Bommai said, "Many Hindu youth were killed during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He withdrew the cases against the outfits which were accused of having a role in them. Had he lost his senses then?" Bommai said. When asked whether he would ban these outfits, Bommai just said, "you will see it in the coming days."

Regarding plans to consider a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the establishment of a government medical college in Udupi, the Chief Minister stated that Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK), which has been tasked with weighing the benefits and drawbacks of a PPP model, is professional in its approach.

So, the report it makes will be useful, he said, ignoring the public's desire for an independent committee led by a retired judge to help the DPR figure out how to get help from the public.