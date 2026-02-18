Tata-Airbus helicopter facility shining example of partnership: Rajnath

Kolar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the investment into H-125 helicopter programme is “anticipated” to cross Rs 1000 crore, and create a number of jobs, and called it a “shining example” of mutually beneficial partnership with friendly countries in high-end manufacturing sector. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the final assembly line of H-125 helicopters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the Airbus H125 light utility helicopter Final Assembly Line at Tataâ€‘Airbus’ facility at Vemagal Industrial Area in this district from Mumbai. Singh, accompanied by his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin, congratulated Tata Advanced System and Airbus Helicopters on the inauguration of the project and recalled their earlier association as well. “This project is a shining example of mutually beneficial partnership with friendly countries in high-end manufacturing sector,” Singh said. “The H-125 program investment is anticipated to exceed Rs 1000 crore and is likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our skilled and hard working younger generation,” he said.

Renowned for its exceptional reliability, versatility, and outstanding performance under diverse operating conditions, the H-125 has proven to be one of the most effective and trusted single-engine helicopters globally, he said.