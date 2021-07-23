Tata Boeing Aerospace Delivers 100th Fuselage for the AH-64 Apache Combat Helicopter

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has announced the delivery of the 100th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache combat helicopter to Boeing from its

state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The fuselage will be transported to Boeing's AH-64 Apache manufacturing facility in Mesa, AZ, for integration into the final assembly line.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said, "Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of

Boeing's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence not just for India, but for the world. We have quadrupled our sourcing from India in the past two years to more than $1 billion. Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration –

make Telangana an ideal destination for the high-end manufacturing work that the aerospace and defence industry demands."

Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems

Limited (TASL), said, "The achievement of 100th fuselage delivery for AH-64 within three years

of the facility being operational reflects our strong ability to industrialize and ramp up complex

aerospace programs and deliver with highest levels of quality. This accomplishment places the

Telangana facility as part of the global supply chain for Apache Helicopters. Further, it underlines our indigenous manufacturing capability to produce cutting-edge technology and quality defence equipment in the country, and promote the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, globally."

Recently, Boeing announced the addition of a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin

structures for the 737 family of airplanes.