Tecnotree invests `200 cr towards product innovatin

Bengaluru: Tecnotree, announce the opening of its new office in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The Tecnotree Bangalore Centre plays a vital role in innovation and product engineering, helping Tecnotree secure a market leadership position around the world for digital transformation of the Telecom Industry. Tecnotree is planning to make significant investments of up to Rs 200 crores over the next two years to accelerate product innovation and drive customer growth. The office has been expanded to accommodate the growing needs of the company and features modern workspaces as well as collaboration areas.

The new office features biophilic design elements, with an emphasis on incorporating plants to enhance health and wellness. With an attractive indoor environment as well as beautiful outdoor spaces, the office showcases bright and lively colors to promote creative thinking, innovation and natural flora and fauna.

"The Bangalore team has been extremely strategic in the global growth trajectory of Tecnotree and we are thrilled to open our new office in Bengaluru and are committed to providing our employees with the best possible working environment and resources," said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation. "The new facility will allow us to continue delivering innovative digital solutions with embedded intelligence for immersive experiences. It will help us meet the growing demand for our products and services across the world."

"Given the strategic importance the Bangalore Centre plays for Tecnotree globally we are excited to open our new office space with a sustainable and inclusive design for all our employees. I am happy that the growth of Tecnotree globally is aligned to our expanding presence in India across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mysore," said Chief People Officer, of Tecnotree Corporation Savitha NK.

"As a result of the continued growth, we have seen overwhelming increase of project activities that needs close coordination and collaboration within teams, we are super-excited to enhance our facilities in Bangalore that will provide a real Humanizing experience in collaboration while servicing global clients seamlessly" said Ramaseshan Subramanian, Vice President Global Delivery and Operations of Tecnotree Corporation

Tecnotree is dedicated to providing its customers with the latest in 5G and cloud-native technology, and the company's new office in Bangalore is a testament to that commitment. Tecnotree's is commited to creating jobs in advanced technologies such as 5G, AI/ML, Deep Learning, Robotics and Cloud across its R&D centres in Bangalore, Mysore and Hyderabad.