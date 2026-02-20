Tension in Bagalkot after stone pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession; prohibitory orders imposed

Bagalkot: Tension gripped parts of Bagalkot town after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled stones and a slipper during a procession marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Killa Oni area on Thursday. The incident left a police personnel and a civilian injured and prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders in sensitive localities.

According to police, the incident occurred when the Shivaji Jayanti procession, carrying a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj, approached a mosque in Killa Oni. Two stones and a slipper were reportedly thrown from the side, creating panic among participants. While officials stated that neither the public nor the portrait suffered damage, one of the stones struck a police officer deployed on security duty.

Hindu activist Prakash Arakeri sustained a head injury during the commotion and was shifted to a private hospital in Bagalkot for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goel said the situation is currently under control. “When the procession came near the mosque, two stones were thrown. We are verifying CCTV and video footage. Additional security has been deployed across the city. The accused will be arrested,” he said.

In the aftermath of the stone pelting, miscreants allegedly set fire to three vegetable pushcarts in the nearby market area. Alert police personnel quickly doused the flames, preventing further damage. However, vendors suffered losses. Jannatbi Doddamani, one of the affected traders, said her cart along with cash and weighing equipment was destroyed in the fire.

As a precautionary measure, security has been tightened near Panka Mosque and Kottaleshwara Temple. Senior officers have been stationed in the area to monitor developments and prevent escalation.

To maintain public order, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in Old Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri areas until midnight of February 24. The order, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Jagalasar, prohibits assembly of more than four persons, carrying weapons, organising meetings without permission, and staging protests.

Authorities have appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours on social media. With enhanced police deployment and surveillance, officials expressed confidence that peace would be restored fully in the coming days.