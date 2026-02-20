Tension In Karnataka’s Bagalkote After Stone-Throwing During Shivaji Jayanti Procession, 8 Held

Communal tension briefly flared in Bagalkote district of Karnataka after stones were thrown during a Shivaji Jayanti procession on Thursday night. Authorities have since arrested eight individuals in connection with the incident and imposed prohibitory orders in the area until February 24 as a precautionary measure.

The disturbance occurred when the procession was passing near a mosque in Bagalkote. Some Hindu organisations alleged that stones were hurled from the mosque side towards the procession. However, police officials stated that they are examining video footage and verifying the claims to determine where the stones originated.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal, who was present at the site along with senior officers, said only two stones were thrown and they landed on police personnel deployed for security. He clarified that no member of the public sustained serious injuries. According to him, the stones struck officers wearing protective gear, and he himself suffered only a minor scratch.

Despite the incident, the procession, which began in the afternoon, continued for nearly an hour and a half afterward and concluded peacefully. Police said there were no reports of large-scale violence, no use of weapons, and no damage to idols or devotees.

A case has been registered and authorities are reviewing available footage to identify those responsible. The SP said that at this stage the act is being treated as the work of miscreants, and no specific group has been blamed. He also dismissed claims that the incident was pre-planned.

Heavy security arrangements, including drone surveillance and deployment of senior officers, were in place during the event. Officials have urged the public and media to avoid spreading unverified information, reiterating that the situation is currently peaceful and under control.