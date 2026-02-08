Texas Instruments opens new, state-of-the-art R&D centre

Bengaluru: Global semiconductor company Texas Instruments (TI) on Saturday officially opened its new, state-of-the-art product R&D centre in Bengaluru. The Centre was inaugurated at an event commemorating the company's 40-year presence in India.

The new 5,50,000-square-foot center features a collaborative workspace dedicated to developing world-class chip designs, the company said.

The center includes an end-to-end reliability lab equipped with advanced testing capabilities for various environmental conditions, along with many other integrated circuit design labs, it said.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alongside TI leaders, the new centre highlights the company's strategic vision to propel semiconductor innovation and nurture world-class design talent, the release said. This expansion reinforces TI's commitment to developing breakthrough analogue and embedded processing technologies while strengthening its support for the design ecosystem and its growing customer base in India, it said.

Congratulating Texas Instruments on the inauguration of this world-class research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw said, "TI has been a true pioneer in India's semiconductor journey and stood as a testament of consistently nurturing the design talent ecosystem in India".

"The company's expanded investment reinforces India's position as a global hub for semiconductor design, development and supports our vision of building an innovation-led nation," he added.

As the first multinational company to establish an R&D centre in India in 1985, TI has been instrumental in shaping India's semiconductor landscape for four decades, the company said.