Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Express to include stop at Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Railway Ministry has taken a stride towards enhancing regional connectivity as it granted approval to extend the route of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express, now encompassing Mangaluru as a key stop.

According to the Joint Director of Coaching at the Railway Board, Vivek Kumar Sinha, Train number 20631, named the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, will commence its journey from Mangaluru at 6:15 am, reaching Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm.

This service, operational six days a week excluding Wednesdays, is poised to provide an additional and convenient travel option for passengers. Sinha announced that the main maintenance activities for the train will take place in Mangaluru.

On the other hand, train number 20632, identified as the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Express, will leave from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and arrive in Mangaluru at 12:40 am. The train’s route will encompass stops at important stations including Kasargod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Kollam.

Expressing appreciation for this noteworthy progress on X (formerly Twitter), MP Nalin Kumar Kateel extended his gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for endorsing the expansion of the train’s route.

This decision is expected not only to improve regional connectivity but also to elevate accessibility for passengers, representing a positive stride in fortifying rail transportation in the area.