This year Mysuru Dasara festivities cost less than Rs 3 crore

Mysuru: Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar said that they had spent Rs 2,91,83,167 for celebration of Mysuru Dasara this year out of the Rs 10 crore released by the State government.

Addressing a press meet at Mysuru Palace board office here on Sunday, the minister, who was the chairperson of the Dasara executive committee, released the list containing the details of the expenditure incurred for the 10-day festivities.

They released Rs 41,08,000 for putting up stages and infrastructure arrangements to hold various events including the inaugural function at Chamundi hills, eight-day cultural programmes in front of the Mysuru Palace and jumbo savari procession on the Vijayadashami day.

The cultural programmes' sub committee spent Rs 44,78,000 for hosting cultural programmes in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace including the honorarium given to the artistes of 11 teams.

Mysuru sub divisional officer spent Rs 2,67,788 for the accommodation and travel expenses of the artistes.

While Dasara procession sub committee spent Rs 16,94,000 for jumbo savari procession, the tableaux sub committee incurred Rs 3,75,000 to come up with "Aane gaadi tableau" and Rs 35,000 for rent of space for preparing tableaux at Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises.

Mysuru district administration paid Rs 5,90,000 for live streaming of the festival events, Rs 78,668 to BSNL Mysuru for high speed connection for live streaming of the inaugural event held at Chamundi hills. They paid Rs 5,70,683 to Doordarshan Chandana channel for live streaming of the jumbo savari procession and Rs 66,820 to Aakashvani Mysuru for live commentary of the procession.

Forest department spent Rs 35 lakh for food and accommodation and others expenses of five elephants and their caretakers, while district administration paid Rs 13,202 for insurance of the elephants, their caretakers and also for public liability.

Minister Somashekar informed that they paid Rs 40 lakh as honorarium to erstwhile royal family of Mysuru for their Dasara festivities as per the tradition.

They also gave Rs 50 lakh to Mandya district and Rs 36 lakh to Chamarajnagar district towards Dasara celebration expenses. The unspent amount of Rs 7,08,16,833 is in the account of Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri who was Dasara special officer.

On pending payments of over Rs 8 crore related to 2019 Dasara celebration, Mr Somashekar said that he is following up with the Chief Secretary and other officials concerned to get that cleared.

In the past 10 years, it's for the first time that such a lower amount was incurred on Dasara festivities and it's also for the first time that the expenditure details were made public.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, city police commissioner Dr Chandraguptha, corporation commissioner Mr Gurudutt Hegde and others were present at the press meet.