Thousands offer pooja at Chamundeshwari temple on last Ashada Friday

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees thronged to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on the occasion of last Ashada Shukravara this morning. The devotees began climbing the steps from 1 am to reach the hill temple to have darshan of the presiding deity decorated with Simhavahini Alankara. The special puja rituals began at 3.30 am with priests, under the guidance of the Temple Chief Priest Dr. N.Shashishekar Dikshit, performing Mahanyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam, Abhisheka, various Archanas, Mahamangalarathi etc. Devotees wereallowed to have the darshan at 6 am.

The temple and its surroundings were decorated with colourful flowers. Thousands of devotees from across the State and neighbouring Tamil Nadu too thronged the Hill Temple with many climbing the 1,008 steps of the Hill to fulfill their vows as today is the last Ashada Friday. The Temple witnessed a huge crowd compared to the previous three Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanthi.

Devotees from Tamil Nadu, who came in their own vehicles in large numbers, parked the vehicles at the designated parking lot and took the free bus service to the hill top as today is the first Ashada Friday in Tamil Nadu which is called as Adi Velli.

Prasadam was distributed at Dasoha Bhavan for devotees. As police had issued orders cancelling VIP passes, the Hill Temple saw least number of private vehicles. Devotees in large numbers made use of the free bus facilities arranged from the grounds near Lalitha Mahal to the

hill temple. There was tight Police security all over the temple to ensure smooth movement of people.