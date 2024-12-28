Three Dead in Puttur as Car Crash

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district): In a car accident near Parladka in Puttur taluk, three individuals were killed on the spot when their Alto car veered off the road and plunged into a ditch early Saturday morning.

The victims, identified as Annu Naik, Chidananda, and Ramesh Naik, were residents of Jattipalla in Sullia taluk. The car was reportedly travelling from Sullia to Punacha in Puttur when the driver, suspected to have been drowsy, lost control of the vehicle. The accident occurred at approximately 4:15 am, according to police sources.

Puttur traffic police inspected the site and have registered a case. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.