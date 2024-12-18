Live
Just In
Three die after lorry overturns on them
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night near Dollars Colony Cross in Sindhanur town in Raichur district when a speeding lorry overturned, causing its load of paddy husk bags to fall on three individuals standing by the road-side.
Raichur: A tragic accident occurred on Monday night near Dollars Colony Cross in Sindhanur town in Raichur district when a speeding lorry overturned, causing its load of paddy husk bags to fall on three individuals standing by the road-side. All three were killed on the spot, while two motorcycles parked nearby were crushed in the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Shivaraj Rampur (28) Junior Engineer, Ja-valagera Irrigation Department Sub-division, Mallikarjun Sarjapur (29) Junior Engi-neer, Javalagera Irrigation Department Sub-division and Mahebub (30) – Contract-based Computer Operator. According to reports, Shivaraj and Mallikarjun were resi-dents of Sindhanur town in Lingasugur taluk.
The bodies were retrieved with the help of a JCB vehicle and transported to the Sindhanur Public Hospital for post-mortem examination. In addition to the vic-tims, the accident also crushed two motorcycles parked on the roadside.
The lorry driver and cleaner, who sustained injuries, were rushed to a hospitalin Bellary for treatment.