Three held for selling site of MLA through fake documents

Mysuru: The Kuvempu Nagar police have arrested three accused who were cheating people through creating fake records of the house sites and lands of the prestigious areas of the city. Sitting in an apartment, these fraudsters used to create fake documents and sell properties. A police team led by city law and order DCP Praveen Gunti arrested them on Thursday.

Rizwan Arshad, Congress MLA from Shivajinagar, Bengaluru is a native of Mysuru. His father owns a site in a posh locality in the city. Fraudsters had created fake documents and sold the site. When the MLA's father came to get the document related to his plot, the case of forging and selling came to light. He had also complained to Metagalli police station about this. Now it has been revealed that the fraudsters had sold the MLA's father's site using forged documents. Police seized laptop, printer, scanner, mobile used to create fake documents and the fake seals of various bank and department officials from the arrested accused and the accused have been subjected to further interrogation. The police have not disclosed the names of the accused in the background of the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Kuvempu Nagar Police Station in this regard and further investigation is on ,