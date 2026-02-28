Three killed as truck rams into bike in Raichur

Raichur Three youths were killed on the spot after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle at Basaveshwara Circle in Raichur during the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Ali Pasha (24), Noor Mohammed (19), and Fayaz (26), all residents of Sukhani Colony in Raichur city. The fatal accident occurred at around 3:00 am when the victims were travelling on a motorcycle along the Lingsugur road.

According to police, the truck, which was approaching from Ganj Circle, collided with the motorcycle with great force at Basaveshwara Circle. The impact of the crash was so severe that all three riders died instantly at the scene. Locals who rushed to the spot alerted the police, following which traffic police personnel arrived and began preliminary investigation.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital for postmortem examination. Family members of the victims were informed, and scenes of grief prevailed at the hospital as relatives gathered.

Police officials stated that a case has been registered at the Raichur City Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are verifying details related to the truck driver, including speed, negligence, and possible violation of traffic norms.

Preliminary findings suggest that rash and negligent driving could have led to the accident, though officials said all angles are being examined. Efforts are also being made to trace and question the truck driver.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving, especially during late-night and early-morning hours when traffic monitoring is limited. Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules strictly and drive responsibly to prevent such tragic accidents.