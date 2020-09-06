Three state teachers bag national awards, make Karnataka proud

Bengaluru: Three Karnataka teachers bagged the Central Government's Ministry of Education National Awards for the year 2020 in recognition for their service in the realm of teaching on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday.

The three award winning teachers are S. Yakub, Surekha Jagannath and Chemmalar Shanmugam.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar shared their photographs and the unique contribution these teachers made in the education field in the southern state.

Yakub's contribution was recognized for his unique and innovative method of teaching maths.

"Yakub is an extremely innovative and versatile educator in Maths. He has transformed the teaching of maths by using innovative software and mobile app," said an official.

The maths teacher works at the government high school in Nada, Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district.

Jagannath is from the government high school in Bandarwad, Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district who brought many changes in her school.

"She has created over a hundred innovations and experiments in science teaching which promote personalized learning, development of curiosity and creativity in students," said the official.

She emerged as a major resource person for the state government, publishing many articles on her experiments.

Similarly, Shanmugam has been recognized for being an extremely holistic and versatile educator.

"She has changed the teaching methodologies in English teaching by introducing learning through classroom games and concerts and skillful use of musical spellings and dancing words which have helped young children learn a new language appropriately," he said. As the head teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 at Jalahalli Afs (East) in Bengaluru, she was actively involved in raising the social awareness of students on local issues such as the lost lakes of Bengaluru, including improving their reasoning skills.

On Saturday, most schools could not celebrate the Teachers' Day as the schools are yet to be opened due to the Covid pandemic. Harvest International School at Kodathi near Sarjapura in the city asked its students to juxtapose their selfies with a photograph of their favourite teacher and highlight what qualities they like in him or her.

"My warm greetings to the teaching community on this joyous occasion of Teachers Day. Today, we remember with pride our scholar-statesman Bharat Ratna S. Radhakrishnan in whose honour we celebrate Teachers Day," said Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan.