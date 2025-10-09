Throwing a shoe at CJI wrong: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar strongly condemned the recent incident of a shoe being thrown at Chief Justices in the Supreme Court, calling it “unacceptable and disrespectful to the seat of justice.”

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence on Wednesday, he said, “The act of throwing a shoe at the Chief Justices is wrong. Such unruly behavior in a temple of justice cannot be tolerated. Even though the Chief Justice has stated that no action should be taken, I believe a suo motu case must be registered and necessary action taken against the culprit.”

Responding to questions about the Pollution Control Board’s notice to JollyWood Studios, where the Bigg Boss show is filmed, Shivakumar clarified, “I inaugurated that studio myself. I have spoken to the district authorities and obtained details. I have also said that employment is important. Since it is a private investment, I’ve advised that they be given an opportunity to correct any violations and find a practical solution.” He added, “The studio received notices for non-compliance with pollution control norms.

Officials have acted lawfully based on the Pollution Board’s directions. I came to know about the issue through the media.” Reacting to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s recent ‘nut and bolt tight’ comment on social media, Shivakumar quipped, “He can do whatever he wants — even call for help from whoever he wishes.

But Kumaraswamy and JD(S) are simply doing politics over this issue. Unless he remembers my name every day, Kumaraswamy won’t get peace, sleep, or strength to function,” he remarked sarcastically. When asked about concerns that the tunnel road project might distort Lalbagh’s structure, he assured, “The tunnel road is being built for Bengaluru’s development. We will not allow Lalbagh to be altered or damaged in any way. It’s a historic and sacred landmark.