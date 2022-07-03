Tiger Attacked And Injured Tow Local In Mysuru

On Saturday, a tiger that had been free from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTRGopalaswamy )'s Betta forest area assaulted and injured two locals in the Gopalapura hamlet of the Gundlupet taluk of the Chamarajanagar district. The patients who suffered minor wounds have been checked into Mysuru's K R Hospital.



The event took place on Saturday afternoon when a farmer named Siddappa's cow was killed in his farm by a tiger. The locals flocked to the area as soon as word got out and made an effort to pursue the wild tiger. But as it ran away from the crowd, the frightened tiger attacked a 60-year-old man, striking him in the eye.

He was driven in a jeep by the residents to the Gundlupet Government Hospital. However, locals from Gopalaupra and adjacent villages gathered in huge numbers at the location while the tiger attempted to hide itself in a banana plantation in the area. The people approached the tiger and attempted to chase it back into the forest despite warnings from forest personnel.

Meanwhile, another 35-year-oold man was struck in the leg by the furious tiger as it charged at the gathering. Rajashekar was brought right away to the Gundlupet Hospital before being transferred to the KR Hospital in Mysuru.

According to P Ramesh Kumar, director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, both villagers have suffered minor injuries but he will be summoned to Bandipur right away because the local veterinarian is working on an operation to catch an elephant in Sakleshpura, he said. According to Ramesh, a team of forest rangers is camped in the village and keeping an eye on the tiger's whereabouts.

He stated that they'll keep an eye out to see if the tiger goes back to the forest. If not, we will choose between pursuing it back into the forest and capturing it. On Sunday morning, they'll start the procedure.

Mahadevappa, president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha's Gundlupet unit said that the tiger has been prowling in the region and nearby villages for the past few months. A few farmers had seen the tiger wandering through the fields, and they had complained to the forest department about it. A trap cage was recently built in the village by the workers of the forest department, but there was no bait inside. As a result, they were unable to capture the tiger. Now it has killed a cow and attacked locals. We want the tiger to be captured by the foresters right away and released in the Mysuru Zoo.