Titular king happy that President is inaugurating Dasara

Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular king on Wednesday said he was happy that the President Droupadi Murmu is inaugurating this year's Mysuru Dasara festival on September 26. Speaking to media persons , he said, "We could not have asked for anything better. We are happy that the President of the country is inaugurating the world famous Mysuru Dasara. It is a special occasion. Yaduveer Wadiyar informed that the Mysuru Palace is making all the preparations for the nine-day festival.

He said, "In the last two years, Dasara was a low-key affair. With the situation improving this year, we will have a full-fledged Dasara. The pandemic has taught us a good lesson that we all need to be careful. Dasara is the time to share our happiness with others. The Palace is

gearing up for a traditional Dasara. There is a sense of relief that we will be having a grand Dasara this time. I hope the situation remains the same in the years to come."When asked if Droupadi Murmu will be visiting the Palace, he said Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will take a decision shortly.