Today’s welfare measures aim to empower: Nirmala Sitharaman

Dharmasthala: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday emphasised that welfare measures have always been present, but the shift now is that these measures are no longer patronizing beneficiaries. Instead, they acknowledge that people are capable of producing marketable products that generate profit.

Sitharaman inaugurated the dividend distribution programme for Self-Help Group (SHG) members under the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), an organization with over four decades of dedicated service in social and economic development.

“Today, welfare happens, but women are given self-respect by saying ‘I am earning my own profit.’ It is not just kindness but an understanding that they are capable of adding value, creating something, and doing something that has market potential,” said Sitharaman.

She further underscored that empowerment is the key to eradicating poverty and praised organisations like SKDRDP for their role in women-led development. According to her, rural women are at the forefront of village development, identifying projects suited to them and determining how they wish to contribute.

“Since independence, Dharmasthala has been a pioneer in rural development activities, ensuring that women in villages have been empowered,” she added. Sitharaman noted that the success of institutions like SKDRDP has influenced government policies, with models being adapted across Karnataka and beyond.

“All of Karnataka benefits from Dharamsthala’s work, and India benefits from the knowledge gained from this experience. NABARD and similar institutions are taking this formula forward in other parts of the country,” she said.

NABARD Chairman Shaji K V acknowledged the long-standing partnership between NABARD and SKDRDP, both established in 1982. He highlighted the transformative role SKDRDP has played in economic empowerment, sustainable agricultural practices, and community-building efforts in southern Karnataka.

“The insights from our association with SKDRDP will guide our expanded initiatives,” he added. Shaji also announced that NABARD would scale up its partnership with SKDRDP to extend the project’s reach across India, using SKDRDP as a model for bridging the rural-urban divide. D Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of Dharmasthala and founder of SKDRDP, expressed his gratitude for the dedication of the SHGs and commended the supportive role of banks in this journey. “Nobody expected profits from SHGs, but this achievement reflects their dedication and the trust banking institutions have placed in them,” he said.

Earlier, Sitharaman distributed profit cheques to representatives of six SHGs, symbolizing the organization’s commitment to financial inclusivity and self-reliance. The SHGs, chosen from diverse regions across Karnataka, represent various religious and social backgrounds, underscoring SKDRDP’s inclusivity.

The SHGs that received cheques included: Ahad SHG from Khanapur, Dharwad (Rs 71,420); Roushan SHG from Hassan (Rs 69,367); Dhanya Shri SHG from Belthangady (Rs 90,108); Apoorva SHG from Anekal (Rs 50,820); Shri Nidhi SHG from Kundapura (Rs 1,30,000); and Shree Shankara SHG from Hosapete (Rs 61,840). Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta and MLA Harish Poonja were also present.