Towing to resume in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With the number of vehicles in Bengaluru far exceeding its population, traffic congestion has become a major concern across the city. Unauthorised and indiscriminate parking in several areas has further worsened the situation, severely affecting smooth traffic movement. In response, the BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police have decided to reintroduce the towing system across the city.

The illegal parking has exposed the scale of the problem. In Shivajinagar, Rajajinagar West of Chord Road, several streets have virtually turned into permanent parking zones. Vehicles abandoned years ago remain parked without owners checking on them, many now covered in dust and rust.

Similarly, residential areas such as 8th Main Road in Malleshwaram have become parking spots for unidentified vehicles. One vehicle reportedly parked in 2019 has not moved since, while even scrapped vehicles have been left occupying public space. Local residents say that despite repeatedly bringing the issue to the attention of police and civic authorities, no effective action has been taken.