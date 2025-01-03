Traditional Healer in Ananthadi Offers Hope to Thousands with Herbal Remedies

Buntwal (Dakshina Kannada district) : In the small, often-overlooked village of Netlamudnuru in Ananthadi, Buntwal taluk, a humble herbal medicine unit has been the source of hope for thousands battling ailments that modern medicine has struggled to cure. The traditional doctor, Gangadhar Kariya Pandit, has garnered a reputation far beyond the confines of his village, offering natural remedies that have healed people from across India.

Pandit runs his herbal clinic from the family land, where a lush garden of medicinal plants thrives. It is here, amidst the greenery, that he and his brothers Aithappa and Gopal prepare a variety of concoctions for conditions ranging from paralysis and arthritis to migraine and slip discs. His treatment has been sought by patients from states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala, a testament to the widespread belief in his healing methods.

Pandit credits his skills to his forefathers, particularly his grandfather and father, who were blessed by Koragajja and Kallurti demi-gods revered in the region for their deep understanding of traditional medicine. “The knowledge has been passed down to me,” says Pandit, who believes that his intuitive grasp of health issues is a gift from the divine.

Unlike many who cultivate herbs in controlled nurseries, Pandit nurtures the plants that naturally grow on the large patch of land that has been in his family for generations. His herbal medicine practice is centred around nine different oils, each derived from 48 locally grown herbs, carefully prepared to suit the specific health needs of his patients. “I do not grow my herbs in a nursery but nurture what has been growing naturally here for years,” Pandit explains.

For many of his patients, Pandit’s clinic is a last resort. After trying various treatments without success, they turn to him in hopes of finding relief. In some cases, these patients have experienced dramatic improvements, even in what were considered terminal illnesses. “Understanding the blood circulation (Naadimaale) by feeling the pulse of a patient is crucial. This helps me determine the right treatment and approach,” Pandit elaborates.

His most notable achievement includes treating the late Vishvesha Thirtha Swamiji, one of the most revered seers of the Ashtamutt lineage of Udupi. In recognition of his contributions to traditional medicine, Pandit was recently honored with the prestigious ‘Vaidya Rathna’ award by the Swamiji of the Jain Mutt of Moodbidri.

While he is grateful for the recognition, Pandit has a message for the government. “Prime Minister Modi’s initiative to support traditional ‘Vaidyas’ is commendable, but I hope it is revived and given more attention. There is so much that traditional medicine can offer to the world, and we need more support to continue this valuable work.”

Though Pandit and his brothers lead simple lives, their service-oriented mindset sets them apart. “We are not here for the money,” Pandit says with humility. “We are here to serve people, to provide relief, and to continue the legacy of our ancestors.”

Gangadhar Kariya Pandit’s clinic is a beacon of hope, offering a unique blend of tradition and healing that continues to touch lives far beyond his village.







