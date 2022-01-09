Transgender’s adopted granddaughter bags gold in national kickboxing event

Mysuru: A transgender who ekes out for living as a beggar made her granddaughter as a kick boxing expert in the city. The transgender Akram Pasha alias Shabana (55) a native of Udayagiri here begging for livlihood. She brought up a girl named Bibi Fathima (15) , who is studying in Class IX in St Anthony's English School. Shabana was not only taking care of Bibi Fathima , she had admitted her to kick boxing training since many years. Bibi Fathima bagged gold medal in Wako India National kick boxing Championship 2021 held in Pune , last week. She has been selected for Asian Kick Boxing Championship.

Speaking to this newspaper Shabana said that she dreamt to make Fathima an international kick boxing champion. She said she has not been able to meet expenses of her training and education and travelling expenses. She said owing to lock down and Corona, she could not get alms as expected.

She appealed to sports lovers and government to help. She said: 'We are humiliated by

society for no fault of ours. The people have been treating us badly with petty mentality. Our community is also human, people should think of it. Bibi Fathima said:'My grandmother is not only bringing me up , she has even

supported my family for its livelihood.

She said she won 21 medals in district, state and national level kickboxing championship. She said Mysuru District Kick Boxing Association trainer S Jaswanth trained her.