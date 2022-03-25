Tuberculosis Detected In The Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Karnataka

Dr K Sudhakar, the state's health minister, has requested a full research and report on Covid-infected persons diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) in the state. In 2021, 244 cases of had emerged in the state of Karnataka.



Dr Sudhakar, speaking at a Health Department event commemorating World TB Day, revealed that the Karnataka government had undertaken TB screening on patients who have recovered from Covid-19. The initiative of screening TB patients is taken for the very first time in India.

The Tuberculosis report mentioned that the total of 243 new tuberculosis cases were discovered among the 38.02 lakh people screened in the state. Dr Sudhakar added that the fact that needed to be noted was that TB has been identified among several persons who have recovered from Covid-19. 144 persons were discovered to have tuberculosis out of a total of 25 lakh people screened who had recovered from Covid-19, these guys developed tuberculosis.

According to the experts, many people's lungs are damaged by the virus caused during the pandemic, because the virus attacks the respiratory system first. Even when the lungs have recovered from Covid-19, the damage done to them remains.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, pulmonologist at Bengaluru's SHRC Hospital, said Covid-19 has the possibility to activate tuberculosis. He believes that a cough that persists for weeks or months after recovery from Covid-19 could be a sign of long-term Covid or TB.

According to specialists, the bacteria that causes tuberculosis has been latent in many people for years. While the body's immunity is low, though, it can get activated. Even if people are sick, they are not tested in remote regions. A single tuberculosis patient can infect at least ten people. If this occurs, one person's carelessness will cause harm to others.

As a result, much more awareness is required. He noted that the state government spends more than Rs 5 crore each year to raise awareness about various ailments.