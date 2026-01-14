Tumakuru indoor stadium renamed after Home Minister Parameshwara

The decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Tumakuru after Karnataka Home Minister and district in-charge minister Dr G Parameshwara has sparked a major political controversy, providing fresh ammunition to the opposition BJP against the ruling Congress government.

The controversy assumes significance as the Congress has been strongly opposing the Union government’s move to drop Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the MGNREGA scheme at the national level. Against this backdrop, the renaming of a stadium long identified with Mahatma Gandhi’s name has drawn sharp criticism and allegations of double standards from the BJP.

The indoor stadium, located within the district’s only major sports complex, was developed under the Centre’s Smart City project at a cost of nearly Rs 60 crore. Though the indoor stadium did not earlier have a separate name board, it had been popularly known as the Mahatma Gandhi Indoor Stadium as it stands adjacent to the Mahatma Gandhi outdoor stadium. However, three days ago, a new name board was installed, naming it the “Dr G Parameshwara Indoor Sports Complex,” triggering outrage among BJP leaders and activists.

On Monday evening, hundreds of BJP workers staged a protest march to the stadium premises. The demonstrators sat near the main entrance and raised slogans against the Congress government, accusing it of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi. Tensions escalated when protesters attempted to remove the newly installed name board, leading to a scuffle with the police. As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, police detained over 30 BJP leaders and workers, including senior party functionaries.

Reacting to the developments, BJP MLA Suresh Gowda alleged that the renaming was carried out by Parameshwara’s supporters to please the minister.

He demanded that Parameshwara himself step in and rectify the “mistake.” Another BJP MLA, Jyoti Ganesh, said the name change was improper as it was done without a formal resolution from the local body or approval from the concerned department.

The timing of the controversy has further intensified political tensions, as the state-level Olympic Games are scheduled to be held at the same sports complex from January 16. BJP leaders have alleged that officials hurriedly installed the new name board without a formal government order, thereby creating unnecessary controversy ahead of the major sporting event.

Responding to the allegations, Dr G Parameshwara denied any attempt to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name. He questioned how anyone could even think of replacing Gandhi’s name, calling such claims “baseless and absurd.”

Parameshwara clarified that the structure in question was a shed converted into an indoor stadium and that a request had been made to name the indoor facility after him. He maintained that the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium name remains untouched and accused the opposition of politicising the issue unnecessarily.

With tempers running high, political observers believe the issue may escalate further unless the government issues a clear clarification or intervenes decisively to defuse the controversy.