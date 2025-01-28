Tumukuru Railway station: All set to undergo major redevelopment

Tumukuru: As South Western Railway (SWR) announces a ₹74.98 crore redevelopment project under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, Tumakuru Railway Station is poised for a significant makeover. In order to accommodate the growing passenger demand in the area and accommodate future expansion over the next fifty years, the project intends to modernise the station.

Speaking about the project, a senior official from South Western Railway said, “Tumakuru Railway Station is a vital node in Karnataka’s railway network, and this redevelopment project reflects our commitment to creating world-class infrastructure. The new facilities will enhance passenger comfort and safety while addressing the region’s future transportation needs.”

The redevelopment plan includes the construction of a state-of-the-art station building inspired by the classical architecture of Siddaganga Mutt. The four-story (G+4) structure, measuring 68x14 metres, will feature a spacious concourse, landscaped areas, booking counters, and dedicated waiting zones for general, upper-class, and female passengers. A VIP lounge will also be part of the facility.

A 12-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB) will connect the new building to all platforms, ensuring smooth passenger movement. This FOB will be equipped with lifts, escalators, and staircases, and it will also house commercial spaces.

Highlighting the focus on accessibility, the official added, “Special attention has been given to make the station Divyangjan-friendly with escalators, lifts, and other features designed for universal access. This project will set a benchmark for inclusive infrastructure in the region.”

The station will see significant upgrades to its platforms and tracks. A new track (1B) will be introduced alongside an additional platform. Moreover, the existing Track 1A will be extended to integrate with the current station building.

In a bid to enhance safety and accessibility, an additional 3-metre-wide FOB is planned to connect the external premises on either side of the station. This will reduce trespassing and improve connectivity for residents in the densely populated areas surrounding the station.

Tumakuru’s railway station is poised to become a key driver of regional development, supporting local industries and businesses by improving connectivity and freight handling capabilities. The upgraded facilities will also boost passenger experiences, enhancing convenience and safety. With over 17,000 passengers using the station daily, the redevelopment focuses on upgrading passenger amenities, intermodal connectivity, and infrastructure. Tumakuru’s strategic location as part of India’s Smart Cities Mission, coupled with new rail lines linking Davangere and Rayadurga, underlines its growing importance as a regional hub.

Once completed, this ambitious project will not only redefine Tumakuru Railway Station as a modern transport hub but also contribute to the city’s growing prominence as a vital node in Karnataka’s railway network, the officials stated.