Two Bengaluru students get 2-yr scholarship

Bengaluru: Singapore-headquartered Global Indian International School, a premier education institute, held a felicitation and orientation ceremony for the 11 meritorious students who have been selected from various parts of the country for an all-expenses-paid 2-year scholarship to their flagship Singapore SMART campus. Out of which two students Chaitanya Ambike and Advita Nargund are from Bengaluru.



These students were selected through a meticulous screening and evaluation process from a pool of 6000 applications. The esteemed Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) is in its 13th year and has benefitted over hundreds of Indian students in the past. This scholarship programme is a testimony of GIIS's commitment of creating global citizens to ensure they have easier access to reputable universities across the world and prominent undergraduate programs of their choice.

As part of the programme, students will learn in a digitally-savvy environment, where learning techniques and methodologies will prepare them for 21st-century challenges. The scholarship offers a selection from the diversified curriculum at GIIS, giving them an option to select between CBSE or IBDP curriculum. As part of the programme, GIIS will invest up to SGD 90,000 per student to cover all expenses including boarding, lodging, uniform, books, pocket money, travel cost, and school fee for two years.

Addressing the parents and the students at the felicitation ceremony, Pramod Tripathi, Director of Academic Quality Assurance, Global Indian International School, Singapore who has been handling this programme for six years, said, "I congratulate the students and their families on receiving this unparalleled opportunity of experiencing holistic and progressive learning at our flagship Singapore SMART campus. The Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) is an effort in creating students who are evolved in mind, body, and character. This novel experience will open a plethora of opportunities for personal growth, learning, and career development for the students."

The scholarship is perfect for students for Grade 11th and 12th which are the founding years when a student progresses from a stage of adolescence to step into adulthood. It is also a time for them to make some of the most critical academic decisions that govern their career path in life. GIIS has qualified counsellors, mentors, teachers, and parents, who take the responsibility to offer them a conducive environment for them to attain full potential.

The 11 selected students from Chandigarh, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Mohali, Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Amritsar, Kochi, Meerut, and Pune will leave for Singapore around New Year's Eve to start their journey of learning and growth at the state of the art GIIS SMART campus.