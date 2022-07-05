Two children, five others mauled by street dogs

Bhatkal: Two young children within two years of age among five others were mauled by a pack of street dogs in Bhaktal Town on Sunday. The children got severe bite injuries while others got few bites and bruises when the pack attacked them.

They were all treated with anti-rabies medication in different hospitals in Bhatkal town.

Six dog attack instances were reported from the morning till 8 am on Sunday, according to a report from the Bhatkal Government Hospital. Around 8 o'clock, the first incidence happened in Gorte, then in Sodigedde, Mood Bhatkal, Dongarapalli, Hanuman Nagar, and finally in Navayat Colony.

According to reports, AsimAfandi (32), a young man who was close when a dog attacked a four-year-old boy outside a wedding venue in Navayat Colony at around 8 am in the evening, sprung to the boy's defence. In his attempt to free the child from the dog's grasp, he succeeded in rescuing the child but he himself got a few bites in the bargain.

Asim claimed that while the wedding ceremony was in progress inside the wedding venue, a youngster was outside weeping when he heard it and he rushed to comfort the child. The man was injured when a stray dog bit his leg and broke his arm as he attempted to free the child from the dog's grasp. Additionally, the dog attempted to attack his father and other people in the area. However, as more people arrived and attempted to defend themselves by raising chairs, the dogs fled.

Bilal, Imran Khushal's son, is the injured youngster. Imran claimed to have travelled from Takiya Street with his family to the wedding venue. Bilal was attacked by the dogs when he was walking to the wedding hall behind his parents. Bilal had serious facial injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment and injections.

Again another child barely two years of age was attacked by a dog on Sunday, at around 3 pm, in Dongar Palli, severely injuring his face and nose. After first receiving care at Bhatkal Government Hospital, the youngster was transferred to Udupi Hospital for better treatment.