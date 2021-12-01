Two city students selected for finale of Read India Celebration

Bengaluru: Two students, Ananya Rajeev (Class 9) and Kaashvi Kauleshnam (Class 3) have been selected for the grand finale of Read India Celebration. Both students are studying in Narayana e-Techno School, Bangalore. They are the only students from Karnataka to have made it to the national finale of the competition.



The Read India Celebration is a prestigious reading competition conducted in CBSE schools across India. The objective of the competition is to inculcate reading habits and to improve comprehension skills among students.

Students are required to read a book and summarize its content in writing. They are divided into categories based on their age.

This year, a pan India screening test was conducted and 125 students were shortlisted in each category. The shortlisted students participated in the second round of the competition. Only six students have been shortlisted for the grand finale which is scheduled to take place during the 2nd week of December.