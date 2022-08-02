Two-day blockchain hackathon in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: CoinSwitch, a crypto investing app, in association with Startup Karnataka, a Karnataka government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, is organizing a blockchain hackathon, 'Building Future Cities,' to recognize and stimulate blockchain-based solutions to everyday problems faced by India's 1.2 billion people. The hackathon is also supported by Sequoia India.

Centred around the themes of Smart City, Digital Governance, and Supply Chain, Building Future Cities aims to kickstart a Web3 innovation cycle tailored and customized for India.

The hackathon will challenge participants to envision a blockchain-powered India, with a focus on smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralized waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, efficient and transparent vaccine distribution, and farm supplies and supply chain management.

The winners will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 3 lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs 6 lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or in a team of up to 4 members.

"Karnataka is the torchbearer of Digital India. The state has an excellent track record of close collaboration between the government and entrepreneurs. This hackathon enables to Karnataka to carry this success story to the next frontier of technology—blockchain—and empowers young innovators to utilize the power of blockchain for public good," said Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N, Minister for Higher Education; IT and BT, Science and Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

"The world is looking up to India. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has brought about a digital revolution that has touched every corner of this country. We are now ready for the next big technological leap, to build a blockchain-powered India. I am delighted to partner with CoinSwitch for a first-of-its-kind blockchain hackathon and sow the seeds of India's future in Bengaluru," said Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South.

"Blockchain is a powerful technology that will reshape every facet of our life. Building Future Cities blockchain hackathon is our effort to kickstart an innovation cycle in India for India, by equipping and enabling India's strong pool of developers and innovators. At CoinSwitch, we have always believed that India will be the launchpad of a Web3 world. The hackathon is a step to realize this goal. I am excited to see what the young and smart minds of India bring to the table," said Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.