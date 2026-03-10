CM Chandrababu Emphasises Developing Amaravati and Boosting Investment

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that Amaravati should be developed to showcase Telugu pride. He prioritised self-financed projects and instructed officials to prepare plans to significantly enhance sports and tourism. The 59th meeting of the CRDA Authority was held at the Secretariat under his chairmanship, during which various proposals, including land allotments, were approved.

The CM advised officials to maintain ongoing consultations with potential investors. CRDA approved the allotment of 80 cents of land for constructing the CBSE office, along with 3 acres for Tullur Educational Society and 5 acres for APSIRD within the Panchayat Raj Department. The Secretariat granted administrative approval for Rs. 2,316 crore for the construction of H.O.D. towers. Additionally, CRDA approved a Rs. 119 crore project for building a Telugu Cultural Centre.