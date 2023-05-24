Two from cultural city secured ranks in UPSC examinations

Mysuru: Mysuru guy K. Saurabh cracked UPSC examination and secured 260 rank. Interestingly Saurabha is a fan of Puneet Raj Kumar and inspired by PRK film Pruthvi!

Currently Saurabh is undergoing Indian Forest Service training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, and has now realized his dream of joining the Foreign Service by continuing his preparation for the Civil Services Examination. He passed both Indian Forest Service and Civil Service Exams in 2021.Now I am expecting to get foreign service,"

I did my engineering in electronics and communication SJCE college in the city and studied primary education at CFTRI School He got a job in Merchant Navy Company in 2017. However, he said that he wanted to join the foreign service, so he started preparing for the civil service examination. Puneeth's film Prithvi has influenced him a lot while pursuing his graduation

Pooja who failed in preliminary examination of UPSC in her first attempt managed to secure 390 rank in her second attempt , brought honour to district and state. , Pooja, who is from a middle class family in Mysore, has worked in a private company called LNT after completing her engineering studies at Vidyavardhaka College. But , she made a firm decision to join the civil service and quit the job. In her first attempt he didn't even clear the prelims exam. But in her second attempt she got 390th rank in UPSC exam.

Speaking to reporters she said that I am very happy that I got 390th rank in UPSC exam. I was scared at first attempt. It was a failure. After that, I corrected my mistake and in the second attempt, I took a firm decision and did not go for coaching anywhere, studied consistently and passed. When I passed the main exam, I took training from three people for the interview, which helped me a lot. I am likely to get IAS or IPS.