Two held for chasing, hitting a car at 3 am

Bengaluru: Two individuals were arrested by Bengaluru police for reportedly chasing a car at three in the morning down Sarjapur Road after swerving in the opposite direction. In the footage that went popular on social media, the accused is seen hitting the car and yelling at the couple inside to get out. "FIR filed & arrested the two individuals on the bike engaged in this incident," S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (Whitefield division), tweeted.

We appreciate Bellandur Police's prompt action. These two males allegedly attempted to demand money from the couple in the car by pretending to have an accident. The dash camera that was installed in the automobile captured the entire situation.

In a post that uploaded the footage on Sunday, Citizens Movement, a community social media account, stated, "Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple travelling in a car.

They chased the car for 5 km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car at night. Use a dash cam." In a widely shared video, the rider struck the car coming from the other direction. Later, he yelled at the couple to leave the car but they denied. The car was pushed back, but the biker pursued them and began hitting the car's windows.