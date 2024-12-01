  • Menu
Two Teenagers Drown in Dam in Udupi District

Two Teenagers Drown in Dam in Udupi District
Udupi: Two teenagers, identified as Shreesha Achari (13) and Jayanth Naik (19), drowned while swimming in a dam near Gummahola in Belve village under Shankaranarayana police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 pm when a group of four boys entered the dam for a swim. Police investigations revealed that the two victims misjudged the water's depth and were unable to swim back to safety.

Shreesha was a Class 7 student at a private school in Hebri. Shankaranarayana police have registered a case and are conducting further enquiries.

