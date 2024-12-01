Live
- Kejriwal projecting jobless attacker as criminal: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva
- Himachal Governor confers 12 gold medals in horticulture, forestry
- Bangladesh stops 54 Iskcon members from crossing into India via Benapole
- Whatever time we got, we tried to make the most of it, says Rohit Sharma after warm-up match win
- Migrant Kashmiri woman will not lose migrant status after marrying non-migrant: J&K HC
- Maritime incident reported near Yemen's Aden
- Iran urges support from Muslim states against rebel offensive in Syria
- Not surprised by AAP plan to go it alone: Delhi Congress
- India a net supplier of HIV medicines to world: JP Nadda
- Maphaka included after Coetzee ruled out of SA’s second Test against SL & Pakistan tour
Two Teenagers Drown in Dam in Udupi District
Udupi: Two teenagers, identified as Shreesha Achari (13) and Jayanth Naik (19), drowned while swimming in a dam near Gummahola in Belve village under...
Udupi: Two teenagers, identified as Shreesha Achari (13) and Jayanth Naik (19), drowned while swimming in a dam near Gummahola in Belve village under Shankaranarayana police station limits on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1 pm when a group of four boys entered the dam for a swim. Police investigations revealed that the two victims misjudged the water's depth and were unable to swim back to safety.
Shreesha was a Class 7 student at a private school in Hebri. Shankaranarayana police have registered a case and are conducting further enquiries.
