Two women among 4 B’luru tourists found hanging in Rajgir

Patna: Four tourists, including two women, from Bengaluru were found hanging in their room at a dharmshala in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Friday, a police official said. The incident occurred in Rajgir town, a major pilgrimage site for both Buddhists and Jains. The police broke open the door of their room and found the four tourists dead.

Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said, “At around 9:40 am, the manager of the dharmshala informed the Rajgir police station that some people had arrived from Bengaluru and were staying in a room. A foul smell was emanating from that room.”

Singh said that when the police personnel, in the presence of a magistrate, entered the room, the four were found hanging. The DSP said that mobile phones were seized from the incident spot, and it was ascertained from the phone numbers that they were from the southern metropolis.

Singh added that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team in Patna was called for inspection.He added that efforts were being made to contact the family members of the deceased. “After the forensic team’s investigation and post-mortem examination, further legal action will be taken,” the DSP said.