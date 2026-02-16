Two workers killed in chemical tank explosion

Mandya: Two migrant workers from Bihar were killed in a massive chemical tank explosion at Keerthi Chemical factory near Karekatte, close to Basaralu in Mandya district, on Sunday. The blast occurred while the factory was in the process of being shifted to a new location.

According to preliminary reports, the relocation work had been underway for nearly a month. On Sunday, workers were dismantling and removing a chemical storage tank when it suddenly exploded, killing two workers on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kalu Khan (27) and Ashok (26), both natives of Bihar. Police said the force of the explosion was so intense that the bodies of the two workers were severely mutilated.

Four other workers — Khasim, Ravi, Mahantesh and Rajeev Kumar — sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital. Two more workers reportedly fell ill following the blast and are also undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Basaralu Police Station, where a case has been registered. Police officials have begun an investigation to determine whether safety norms were followed during the removal of the chemical tank.

Authorities suspect that inadequate precautionary measures during the handling of hazardous materials may have contributed to the accident. Officials from the labour department and pollution control board are expected to inspect the site to assess compliance with industrial safety standards.

The tragedy has once again brought the spotlight on safety conditions in small and medium-scale chemical units operating in semi-rural areas. Local residents expressed shock over the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible if negligence is established.

Further details regarding the exact nature of the chemicals stored in the tank and the cause of the explosion are awaited. Police said forensic teams will examine the debris and record statements of factory management and workers as part of the probe.