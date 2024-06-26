Live
Just In
Udhayanidhi granted bail in Sanatana Dharma remark case
Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was on Tuesday granted conditional bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh by the Special Court of Magistrate for trial of cases against present and former MPs/MLAs.
The court had ordered Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it based on a complaint lodged by social activist V Paramesha in connection with derogatory remarks on Sanatana Dharma.
Udhayanidhi Stalin had appeared before the court on Tuesday morning. The court also granted exemption to Udhayanidhi Stalin from appearance in further proceedings in the case.
As the case is also being looked into by the Supreme Court, the Special Court adjourned the matter to August 8. The complainant claimed that the remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin defamed him, his religion and people belonging to Hindu faith.
The court had taken cognisance of offences under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (defamation). Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and should be ‘eradicated’. The statement stirred a controversy at the national level.