Udupi: Congress, BJP line up conventions

Udupi: With the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka drawing closer, campaigning will be running on full steam. The BJP and the Congress in Udupi have already planned their campaigns for the coming days.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D K Shivakumar has planned a party workers' meet in Udupi on Sunday, April 23. In a bid to boost morale and keep spirits high, Shivakumar has scheduled the meet at JNR Kala Mandira in Yadthare village of Byndoor town.

According to sources, several disgruntled BJP leaders and workers are expected to join the Congress in the convention to be held on April 23. Sources also claimed that Shivakumar will welcome these leaders and workers after which, door-to-door campaigns will begin on April 25.