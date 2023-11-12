Udupi: Four members of the same family murdered

Udupi: In a gruesome incident, a woman, her two daughters, and her son were discovered murdered in their home in Tripthi Nagara, near Nejar, within the jurisdiction of the Malpe police station, on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded around 8:30 am, when unidentified assailants arrived in an autorickshaw and swiftly fled the scene after the murders.

The victims have been identified as Haseena (47) and her children, Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and Aseem (14). Additionally, Haseena's mother-in-law, Hajira (70), who was present at the time, sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized, according to police sources.

It has been reported that Haseena's husband, Mohammed Noor, worked abroad, while she resided with her three children and mother-in-law. The motive behind these horrifying murders remains unknown. Apparently, an unidentified individual attacked all five victims, resulting in the immediate deaths of four individuals. Hajira, however, was critically injured and managed to take refuge in a bathroom to escape her attacker. Neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing their cries for help.

Udupi SP Dr. Arun K, after inspecting the scene, informed reporters that it did not appear to be a case of murder for financial gain, as no valuables were reported missing from the house. Based on initial findings, there is insufficient evidence to suggest that this crime was related to family disputes. The Malpe police have initiated an investigation into the case.

It's worth noting that the absence of CCTV cameras in the residential area and inside the house where the incident occurred has posed a challenge for the investigation. Nevertheless, the police have assembled five teams to track down the perpetrator.

When asked if there may have been multiple culprits involved, the SP mentioned that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out to uncover further details. He also suggested that personal enmity might be a possible motive for this gruesome murder.

"At this stage of the investigation, we cannot definitively ascertain the motive. Since no belongings were stolen from the house, it is unlikely to be a robbery. At the time of the incident, only five people were in the house, and neighbours responded after hearing their distress calls," the SP stated.